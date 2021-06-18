Izzizi ushers in MoBay's newest millionaire

ONE lucky Izzizi lottery customer walked away from the PayDay West Ltd store a millionaire when the two $100 4Play tickets he purchased raked in $600,000 each, racking up a total prize of $1,200,000.

The winner, a second-time Izzizi customer, was drawn to the brand after hearing about it. He decided to try his luck and buy the numbers one,two, one, three, which he explained has deep personal significance for him.

This stroke of luck has enabled the winner to achieve his long-time dream of purchasing a vehicle.

Celebrating his win, the winner said: “I asked someone to purchase the ticket for me. When he checked the Izzizi app and told me I had won, it took some time to sink in. I have never considered myself a lucky person, but today my luck changed thanks to Izzizi. I feel great.”

He added: “The location I went to started selling Izzizi on the Monday. I bought my first ticket that day but was unsuccessful. The following day I decided to try my luck again, and I won.”

CEO of Izzizi parent company Mahoe Gaming, Christopher Caldwell, noted, “As the name suggests, Izzizi is all about providing easy and convenient ways for our customers to win real cash they can use to cover everyday expenses as well as enjoy life. Stories like this inspire us to keep going every day because we are helping to make a tangible difference in his life and that of so many other Jamaicans”.

When asked what advice he had for others hoping to win big with Izzizi, the winner replied, “Keep calm and trust the process. Make sure you have your ticket because, without one, you cannot win.”