J'can-born woman is the new sheriff of Robin Hood's Nottingham, England

THE newly appointed sheriff in Nottingham, England where the popular Robin Hood legend was born, is Jamaican Merlita Bryan, the Hucknail Dispatch reported yesterday.

Councillor Bryan was born in Jamaica and moved to Nottingham at the age of 11. She has been a city councillor since 2007 and “is proud of the diversity of people she represents across Arboretum & Hyson Green,” the news outlet said.

As sheriff, Councillor Bryan will likely not be troubled by the reputation of the corrupt sheriff of Nottingham, the villain in the Robin Hood legend, in which the skilful archer robbed from the rich to give to the oppressed poor.

She served previously in the 124-year-old city as sheriff in 2012-13 and Lord Mayor in 2013-14, currently sits on the health scrutiny committee and before that was a member of the overview and scrutiny committee.

For the past year, she has been executive assistant for schools and Nottingham customer care in the city located in central England's Midlands region, population 331,297.

“Merlita brings a wealth of experience having served both positions previously, and I know how much enthusiasm and energy she will bring this year as sheriff,” Council Leader David Mellen was quoted as saying.