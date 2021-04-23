J'can church in Calgary, Canada makes donation to SVG relief efforts

CALGARY, CANADA — Southeast Hope Assembly (SEHA), a Jamaican church in Calgary, has made a donation of clothing, food items, water and toiletries to relief efforts in St Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), amidst continued eruption of La Soufrière volcano which has led to the displacement of nearly a fifth of its 100,000-population living in affected communities.

The items were packaged and handed over to St Vincent and the Grenadines Association of Calgary last Saturday, which in turn shipped the packages and other items donated by Calgarians to KLC shippers in Toronto. The shipping company has offered free storage and shipment of relief supplies to SVG to be distributed by their National Emergency Management Organisation.

Up until yesterday much of the island remained under a blanket of ash, more than a week after the dormant volcano began a series of explosive eruptions, with seismic experts forecasting that the explosions and ashfall will continue in the coming weeks. Prior to now, the last eruptions occurred in 1979.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines is located in the southern Caribbean and consists of more than 30 islands and cays. A total of nine of these islands and cays are inhabited. Towering at just over 3,800 feet tall La Soufrière is on Saint Vincent, the largest of the islands.

Many of the displaced families have found refuge at the homes of relatives and friends in designated green zones while others have been transported to neighbouring islands such as Barbados, St Lucia, Antigua, and Grenada.

“We are grateful for the people who contributed to this worthy cause to help our brothers and sisters in St Vincent and the Grenadines, despite the last-minute call,” SEHA Pastor Aaron Russell said as he urged continued prayers for the islanders whose lives have been severely disrupted by the volcano.