J'can company using cannabis-based therapies to treat cancer patients

A Jamaican medical centre in London, England, is now using cannabis-based therapies to treat cancer patients.

The centre is operated by Apollon Formularies and its medical team, led by Dr Margaret Dingle Spence, is reportedly seeing positive results during clinical trials.

“This is a huge milestone for Apollon,” said Stephen Barnhill, Apollon chairman and chief executive. “After many years of researching, developing, manufacturing and testing these proprietary Apollon medical cannabis formulations, we are so proud to announce that they are now available to cancer patients by physician prescription at the International Cancer and Chronic Pain Institute.”

The company's formulations, using state-of-the-art 3D cell culture testing, were recently shown to be highly effective in killing cancer cells in a pre-clinical assessment by BIOENSIS in the United States.

In addition to now treating international and local Jamaican patients, the institute's physicians intend to initiate clinical trials on Apollon's proprietary medical cannabis products.

This will be done through Apollon's Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) licence with the approval and oversight of the Ministry of Health and Wellness in Jamaica.

The company said that all cancer patients will be treated by experienced specialist physicians with additional expertise in cannabinoid medicine, led by Dr Spence, an oncologist and the medical director of the International Cancer and Chronic Pain Centre in Kingston, Jamaica.

The doctors will be exclusively prescribing Apollon products for patients being treated with medical cannabis.

Apollon Formularies, which trades on Aquis Stock Exchange in the UK, specialises in cutting-edge research and treatment of patients with cancer and chronic pain.

The company reports that it holds a suite of CLA licences allowing it to work with full spectrum oils inclusive of high levels of tetrahydrocannabinol, the main psychoactive compound in cannabis that produces the high sensation.

Apollon said its medical cannabis formulations are available by prescription to any licensed Jamaican doctor for their patients and for export to any country allowing legal import.