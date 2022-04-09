J'can cop faces up to 40 years in US prison for cocaine

MIAMI, Florida (CMC) — A Jamaican police officer has pleaded guilty to importing cocaine into the United States and could face up to 40 years in jail when she returns for sentencing on June 15.

The US Attorney's Office Southern District of Florida said as part of her guilty plea on Thursday, 42-year-old Shelian Cherine Allen, admitted to several charges following her arrival here on February 3 this year.

Allen arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on a flight from Montego Bay, and an inspection by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) revealed that she had a package of cocaine inside her vagina and a package of cocaine inside each of her bra cups.

Allen also had 90 pellets of packaged cocaine inside her stomach, which she had swallowed.

CBP officers took Allen to a local hospital where she expelled the 90 pellets. In total, Allen had over 1,000 grams of cocaine on or inside her body when she entered the United States, about 200 in her vagina, nearly 143 grams in her bra, and approximately 690 grams inside her stomach,” the US Attorney's Office Southern District of Florida said.

It noted that at the time of her arrest, Allen was a law enforcement officer employed by the Jamaica Constabulary Force. The United States District Judge Rodolfo A Ruiz II will sentence Allen on June 15 in federal district court in Fort Lauderdale.