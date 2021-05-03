J'can is first woman, first black chief information officer for Miami-Dade County, Florida

Jamaican Margaret Brisbane last week became the first woman and first black individual to be appointed chief information officer (CIO) and director of the information technology Department (ITD) of the Miami-Dade County, Florida.

Brisbane's historic appointment was announced April 27, 2021 by Mayor of Miami Dade County Daniella Levine Cava and took immediate effect. She had served previously as interim director of ITD since February.

The mayor said Brisbane, who is originally from Montego Bay, St James, had led her team in implementing a new system — Enterprise Resources Planning — to streamline and modernize the county's business processes and technologies, providing an integrated system countywide for financial and supply chain needs.

“She has also led planning, directing, and coordinating of the extensive and complex activities of the department, including managing cybersecurity, data centre operations, network and radio infrastructure, and more,” said Levine Cava.

In acknowledging the promotion, Brisbane told the Jamaica Observer: “It is such an honour to achieve the position as the county's first-ever woman chief information officer at this pivotal moment for diversity in technology in Miami-Dade, and to represent Jamaica at this level.”

She especially wanted to acknowledge her time at the St Hilda's Diocesan High School in Brown's Town, St Ann, and her role as a member of the group, Jamaican Women of Florida.

“I'm also thrilled to continue the department's great work developing technology solutions to better meet the challenges of this current moment and serve our nearly three million residents,” Brisbane added.

Brisbane has been described as a senior business and technology executive, as well as a highly accomplished, dynamic and results-driven executive with an exceptional record for leading diverse teams in rapidly changing, highly competitive environments for both private and public sectors.

“She is an energetic and high integrity leader with an excellent track record for developing and managing staff and a proven ability to build and maintain relationships. She is also driven to provide excellence in customer service, with proven results for achieving savings to the bottom line through contract negotiations,” the mayor said.

Brisbane has an executive leadership certificate from Harvard University; an MBA from Nova Southeastern University; and a BBA from Florida International University, among her many academic achievements.

She has served with the office of mayor since 2005.

For outstanding service and performance over the years, she has received awards, including the Florida International University-Torch Award, as outstanding alumni and community leadership; the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce Female Leader in Technology; CIO - One to Watch2020 and numerous digital award.