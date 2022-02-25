Bunkered down; heading out

A Jamaican mother on Thursday shared that she is now worried after hearing explosions during a phone call with her 20-year-old daughter, who is studying medicine at Kyiv Medical University in Ukraine.

Her anxiety was made even worse by the fact that the line went dead during the call just after 10:00 pm Jamaica time Wednesday (after 5:00 am Ukraine time Thursday).

The concerned mother told the Jamaica Observer that her daughter and two friends, all graduates of Convent of Mercy Academy (Alpha), last gave her an update when they arrived at a bunker after midday Jamaica time Thursday. She hasn't heard from them since.

“... They are currently underground at the metro. Most of the Jamaican students are underground. While they are underground, we cannot get in contact with them because there is no signal down there. They would have to go to the front of the metro to text us that they are okay and safe,” she said, slowly, in-between deep breaths.

“But once they got down back into the metro, they can't get a signal. So it's a waiting game to hear back from them each time. They seem calm. And even though they seem calm I know they are worried. They are just trying to be as safe as possible for now,” added the mother who asked not to be named.

“For the past hour, we don't get back any information from them. I'm just praying to God for the safe return home of my child and the rest of the kids,” the woman told the Observer on Thursday about noon.

Up to 5:00 pm, nothing had changed. She was still awaiting word from her daughter.

“They have been hearing explosions from early in the morning because I was on the phone with them when I heard the first set of explosions. I could hear it as loud and clear as possible. They were saying, 'What is that? What is that?'

Meanwhile, a Calabar High School graduate gave an update from the bunker at the metro station.

“Currently, I am underground in the metro station. The metro stations are the bunkers in Ukraine. There is gunfire and explosions at the moment. However, we are safe in the metro. I cannot reply to everyone's messages right now, but I am thankful for your prayers and love,” he said.

The Observer was told that many of the students have turned their phones off to preserve battery life as they had expected to be in the bunker throughout the night. Some, however, haven't been able to get reception or Internet connection.

Nicole Senior last spoke to her 21-year-old niece, a medical student at Kharviv International Medical University, Thursday morning.

“We spoke this morning, but she has turned off her phone to preserve battery life,” Senior told the Observer.

“She is currently in a bunker. She is based in Kharkiv, which is experiencing bombings. Troops rolled in this morning while she was attempting to travel to Kyiv to get a flight to Turkey, but she said a plane was shot down at the airport so that plan was shelved.”

Senior said the plan was for her niece to get to a border crossing in the west to possibly get to Moldova. But, unfortunately, at that time, the metro was not working, and all transportation was halted.

“The Jamaican embassy initially told them that threats of war was commonplace, while at the same time, the minister [of foreign affairs] was saying they should make plans to leave by acquiring a US or UK visa, but those countries were not issuing visas to non-nationals,” she said.

“She has an interview with the British embassy on March 8, so we were hoping that peace remained until then. As a back-up, she had a flight booked to Turkey for today, but that did not materialise,” Senior said Thursday.

On Sunday, Sergey Velinchanskiy, a Ukrainian journalist and training army reservist, told the Observer that the best option for Jamaican students would be to “go home”.

“It's difficult to say how long it will go on, so in case if you go, it's difficult to say come back in June or come back in September. But I would say that if you have a chance to just go home for now, then probably until the next school year, that might be a good idea because nobody can guarantee anything,” Velinchanskiy, who is also a university professor, said.

On Thursday morning Velichanskiy said he was awoken by explosions.

“This is the view from my window,” the man told the Observer, pointing to a cloud of black smoke above an airport in the capital city Kyiv.

“It looks like it [airport] was hit. It woke me up in the morning at 6:30,” he continued.

At the time, Velichanskiy said he was getting ready to go out on the streets.

“The war has started officially… God save us,” he said.

In a release Thursday afternoon, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade said that the Government of Jamaica continues to assist Jamaican students and their families where possible during this difficult period.

The ministry noted that 15 students have left Ukraine, 26 remain in the country, and two have not provided information on their location.