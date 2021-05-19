J'cans urged to minimise impact of hypertension

MINISTER of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton says Jamaicans should take action to minimise the impact of hypertension (high blood pressure) on their health.

In his message for World Hypertension Day 2021 on Monday, the minister emphasised that individuals should be screened regularly for the disease.

“We are determined to work with you so that together we can change this picture. Knowing your numbers is the first step to taking control of your health and well-being, especially if you have risk factors for hypertension,” Dr Tufton said.

Jamaica joined the rest of the world in observing World Hypertension Day 2021 on May 17, under the theme 'Know Your Numbers-It Figures! Control It and Live Longer'.

Factors that can lead to hypertension include: obesity, lack of physical activity, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption and unhealthy eating habits.

Dr Tufton also recommended a healthy diet and better lifestyle choices, especially for persons who are hypertensive.

Noting that the condition can lead to cardiovascular disease, including stroke, heart attack, heart failure, and poor circulation, Dr Tufton said the impact of the disease on the public purse cannot be overemphasised.

He further noted that the ministry is committed to strengthening its public education drive.

“In recognition of the potential health threats to us here in Jamaica, we want to place the spotlight on our message for regular screening and checking of blood pressure,” the minister said.