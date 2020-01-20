J Paul Morgan, past OUR Director-General, has died

Former Director-General of the Office of Utilities Regulations (OUR) J Paul Morgan passed away on Sunday, January 19.

The regulatory expert, who was said to be ailing for a long time prior to his passing, was most recently, in May 2019, appointed as a consultant in Turks and Caicos by Governor Dr John Freeman to conduct an inquiry into electricity rates.

Morgan was previously the CEO of the Utility Regulation and Competition Office in the Cayman Islands; he resigned the post in September 2018.

Prior to that, Morgan headed the OUR in Jamaica and was instrumental in the development of the regulatory environment in the telecoms industry, which saw the establishment of operating standards that have come to govern the two major telecoms providers.

Following his passing, the Cornwall College Alumni was hailed for his contribution to the public sector, as well as, his contribution to the Caribbean region. Opposition Spokesman on Science, Technology and Information Julian Robinson praised Morgan for his 40-year contribution to the public service.