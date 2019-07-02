J Wray & Nephew launches summer campaign

J Wray & Nephew Ltd yesterday launched its digital responsible drinking campaign 'Party Proppa' just in time for the summer party season. The campaign forms part of the company's continued proactive promotion of responsible consumption of its brands.

“J Wray & Nephew has always strived to ensure that all our brand communications, whether at events, in trade or through traditional advertising, includes the responsible drinking statement 'Must be 18 years and older to drink. Please Drink Responsibly'. This summer we are excited about the new Party Proppa campaign that not only continues this strategy of educating our consumers but does so with a refreshed, vibrant and relatable message that we're sure will connect with our young consumers who are 18 – 30 years old,” said Public Affairs and Sustainability Director Tanikie McClarthy Allen.

The campaign went live yesterday on the Facebook and Instagram pages of all the company's major brands and corporate pages.

In addition to its corporate pages, all it major brands: Appleton Estate, Magnum Tonic Wine, Charley's JB Rum, Wray & Nephew White Overproof Rum and Campari will be represented in the campaign.

“We've selected influencers who represent the personality of each brand to deliver the 'Party Proppa' message for Summer 2019 and beyond,” McClarthy Allen said.

Social media influencers such as dancehall entertainer Ding Dong, media personality Talia Soares and enigmatic personality Sulliman 'Fashion Barber' Brown amongst others will all feature in the Party Proppa campaign encouraging partygoers to enjoy parties responsibly.

J Wray & Nephew Limited, a subsidiary of the Campari Group, currently requires all members of its marketing, sales and PR teams, as well as its external agencies, to sign and agree to operate using a Code on Commercial Communications to ensure its communications convey messages and models of behaviour that are always attentive to the responsible consumption of its products. In recent years the company has moved to take a stronger approach to responsible drinking including establishing stricter contractual penalties and limiting the categories of parties eligible for sponsorship.