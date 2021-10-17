J Wray & Nephew salutes frontline heroes with $21-million reward

Consistent with its promise to reward Jamaica's workers, J Wray & Nephew Limited will continue its JWN Cares Intervention with a $21.7-million cash award set to benefit 434 front line workers.

Managing director of JWN, Jean-Philippe Beyer, said, “The pandemic has been difficult for frontline workers. They have had to keep our country running while dealing with the impact of the pandemic (on themselves) and on their families and loved ones. Through this outreach we will acknowledge and reward the importance of frontline workers, lift their spirits, and celebrate their work. We have chosen to launch this intervention on National Heroes' Day, because the symbolism is most appropriate. These hardworking Jamaicans are our everyday heroes.”

Nominations are open to a wide cross-section of frontline workers including doctors, nurses, members of the security industry, medical ancillary & support staff, transportation personnel and supermarket staff.

Jamaicans are encouraged to nominate their local hero via J Wray & Nephew's Facebook page and @jwncorporate on Instagram. Fittingly, the nominations will begin on Heroes' Day – October 18, 2021 and conclude one month later on November 17, 2021. Fourteen winners will be randomly selected daily, and following a brief validation process, a weekly announcement of 98 winners will be made publicly with each frontline worker receiving a cash award of $50,000.

Last week in responding to numerous appeals for assistance from Jamaica's hospital network, JWN through the company's key brand –White Overproof Rum and its sister company the JWN Foundation, donated $45 million to 12 institutions across the country. The hospitals and clinics access the allocated funding by ordering supplies from local medical supplier – Scientific & Medical Supplies Limited, which has offered a discount to the medical institutions thereby expanding the value of the donation.