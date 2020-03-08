J$1 million fund started to find missing UWI student — Blue Dot CEO calls for more corporate support

J$1 million fund started to find missing UWI student — Blue Dot CEO calls for more corporate supportSunday, March 08, 2020
|
The case of Jasmine Dean continues to plague alot of persons with anguish and worry as they try to locate the UWI student that has gone missing since February 27.
Persons have been trying to assist in a variety of ways to bring Jasmine home.
The latest option available is through Jamaican data research organization Bluedot, which will be harnessing its skillsets to help.
Larren Peart, the CEO of Bluedot announced via his Twitter page that he was seeking to use his business to assist in the search to find the young woman.
He is calling on persons to use its Comuna platform and complete surveys and instead of redeeming the points received for cash, you select “Redeem for charity/Jasmine.”
The CEO has so far received a commitment of J$1 million from a corporate entity and is calling on corporate Jamaica to assist in raising more funds.
He is also seeking to work with the police to see how they can assist in this problem that grows more worrisome by the day.
It seems that his call has made quite an impact as attempts to create an account on the system leads to a message, “Account Suspended for Excessive Usage.”
BUZZ fam we hope that this along with all the other initiatives will help to bring Jasmine home safely.
