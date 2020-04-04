Ja now has 55 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Ja now has 55 confirmed cases of COVID-19Saturday, April 04, 2020
|
Two more cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Jamaica, pushing the total number of positive tests to 55.
A release from the Ministry of Health and Wellness listed the new additions as:
- A 74-year-old female from Manchester, who is the contact of a confirmed case; and
- A 63-year-old female from Portland, who is under investigation.
The number of imported cases now stands at 28, while the number of import-related cases stands at 22. Five cases are still under investigation.
A total of 30 males and 25 females have tested positive, ranging in ages from 12 to 87 years. The median age is 55 years.
At present there are 39 people in government quarantine.
