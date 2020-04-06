Ja now has 59 cases of the novel coronavirus

The Ministry of Health and Wellness Monday (April 6) announced one additional positive case of COVID-19.

This brings the total of positive cases to 59. The latest is a 43-year-old male from Portland, who is under investigation.

This new positive brings to seven the number of cases under investigation while 30 are imported cases and 22 are import-related.

So far, 32 males and 27 females have tested positive. The cases range in age from 12 to 87 years. The average age is 50 years.