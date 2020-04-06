Ja now has 59 cases of the novel coronavirus

Ja now has 59 cases of the novel coronavirusMonday, April 06, 2020
The Ministry of Health and Wellness Monday (April 6) announced one additional positive case of COVID-19.
This brings the total of positive cases to 59. The latest is a 43-year-old male from Portland, who is under investigation.
This new positive brings to seven the number of cases under investigation while 30 are imported cases and 22 are import-related.
So far, 32 males and 27 females have tested positive. The cases range in age from 12 to 87 years. The average age is 50 years.
