Ja records 233 COVID-19 cases

Ja records 233 COVID-19 casesTuesday, April 21, 2020
|
The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting 10 new cases of the COVID-19 which brings Jamaicaâ€™s total number of confirmed cases to 233.
The 10 comprise of the five employees of the Health Ministry reported earlier.
The ministry said following the five positive cases of health workers are now under a 14-day quarantine while other members have been asked to work from home.
The ministry said it also conducted an intense cleaning exercise for all its offices and completed the cleaning of the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) to ensure that it remains functional. It added that staff in the EOC have been staggered to ensure greater levels of physical distancing.
