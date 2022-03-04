Ja's debt repayment not threatened by Ukraine crisis, says Clarke

Minister of Finance and the Public Service Minister Dr Nigel Clarke says that there is no need for an alarm about the possible effect of the Ukraine crisis on Jamaica's debt situation.

“We have made some amount of provisions for the environment in which we are, and those provisions are guided by input from the central bank,” Clarke told fellow Members of Parliament during the opening session of the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives on Tuesday.

Clarke was responding to questions raised by Opposition spokesman on finance Julian Robinson on the possible impact of the European crisis on the country's outstanding debt commitments.

Robinson wanted to know if the Bank of Jamaica's interest rate continues to rise, what provisions have been made to deal with the additional debt servicing burden.

He pointed out that based on the Government's debt management strategy documents, a one per cent increase in debt obligations would add an additional $6.5 billion to the total, in both domestic and external debt servicing costs. Robinson was also interested in finding out what is in the budget as a buffer to ensure that the country would still be able to manage its debt servicing during the crisis.

Admitting that the language used in the documents could be a little more precise, Clarke responded that the argument about the impact of a “one per cent” movement in interest costs, relates to the interest that is paid across the board, across all categories of debt.

“But, recall that a large portion of our debt is fixed price debt. So, we have bonds that have been issued, and a coupon rate does not change if interest rates go up. We have debt with multilateral institutions at fixed prices that do not change, if interest rates go up,” explained Clarke.

“We have debt at fixed prices to Jamaicans, and that doesn't change if interest rates go up, and the maturity profile of our debt is such that we don't raise huge volumes of debt in the next fiscal year. That issue about the impact of a one per cent move in interest costs, relates to the interest that we pay across the board.

“In relation to what is happening here domestically, when you look at the stock of variable debt that we have, we have already made provisions in the budget for an increase in interest rates on the variable stock of domestic debt that is still outstanding. Bear in mind the relationship, those are market determined rates, so our debt is priced based on 90-day treasury bill rates, which is a market determined rate,” added Clarke.

He also noted that when the policy rates adjust, the market will adjust the 90-day treasury rate. So a provision was made for what the projected market adjustment of the 90-day treasury rate would be.

According to Clarke, there is a provision in the budget for a movement in the 90-day Treasury Bill rate, but that is based on the best estimates at the time it was put together.

“If US policy rates are adjusted, then the vast majority of Jamaica's US dominated debt is fixed rate. However, if we have to raise new money in the year, then those would come at a higher rate. But, bear in mind that the overall debt service is about $138 billion,” Clarke noted.

He said that with $138 billion, it wouldn't have been out of the ordinary to make an adjustment during the course of a year on that provision, in the order of a three per cent variation, one way or another.

“That is to be expected. You are never going to be able to provide the exact amount that you are going to use,” he noted.

“I would think that with the provision that we have made here, I don't think there is any cause for alarm that we could be way out of the water,” declared Clarke.

The finance minister added that the usual adjustments will likely occur, because things are market determined. However, he said that, in the grand scheme of things, later in the year there could be adjustments of $3-$5 billion in the debt repayments.