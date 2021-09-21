Jabari's joy

A week ago nine-year-old Jabari Fogo was seen during school hours sitting on the sidewalk in his community on Orange Street accessing Internet service from a nearby business for online classes.

Now he will be sitting comfortably in his home using a tablet presented to him by Digicel Jamaica after the Jamaica Observer highlighted his educational needs on September 15 and 16.

Speaking with the Observer yesterday, Jabari expressed gratitude for the back-to-school supplies, especially since his mother Nicola Clarke has been enduring tough challenges.

“I am very happy because my mom helps me and she ensures I do my schoolwork, even though it is rough on her, so I have to try and take my book at home so that I can learn. If it wasn't for her, I would not be on earth,” he said.

Jabari, who is a grade five student at Rennock Lodge All-Age School in Rockfort, east Kingston, also received a book voucher, school bag, one-year data access, and stationery supplies from Digicel.

Clarke described getting the well-needed assistance as a big relief, as her son will be back on track with his schoolwork.

“He will now be able to go online to be with his peers and his teachers,” she said.

She also said that since the Observer reported her son's plight she had been getting a lot of calls offering assistance.

“We are truly grateful to the Observer team for putting our story out there and I am also elated for what Digicel has done,” she said.

Explaining why Digicel decided to help Jabari, the company's Public Relations and Communications Manager Elon Parkinson said, “This was an opportunity for us to address those areas of greatest need for our children as they go through the pandemic. The truth is, we have so many organisations, personal donors, and the Government throwing in their assistance, and we are a part of that effort.”

“All of us at Digicel wish Jabari every success at school and in his chosen career. It is small acts like these that lead to the big things later on, in terms of Jabari making a great impression upon Jamaica and the rest of the world. We are part of the downtown Kingston community, so when we see a neighbour in need of help, we provide that support.”