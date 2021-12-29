Jacana ends year on a high

Cannabis product company Jacana says it has made big gains this year with the opening of two new stores and the inclusion of its organic Cannabidiol (CBD) products at Sandals' Red Lane Spa in November across all the resort group's locations.

At the same time the company, founded by Alexandra Chong, has revealed that it is poised for further expansion into the Caribbean and Europe.

“I'm extremely proud to be able to launch a Jamaican cannabis and wellness brand internationally. My team have worked so hard throughout the year to ensure the quality and success of our products,” a company release quotes Chong.

She pointed to the reggae Grammy nomination of the company's strategic brand ambassador Jesse Royal, describing it as “incredible” and stating that in Jacana's eyes the designation “Made in Jamaica is the ultimate badge of honour”.

Added Chong, “2022 is shaping up to be an exciting year with the prospect of further markets opening up, as science-backed evidence continues to prove the power of plants to heal the body naturally. I'm also thrilled that Sandals have taken the full Jacana wellness range across their Red Lane Spas. The icing on the cake, as we end the year, is being stocked at GoldenEye, one of the island's most iconic resorts.”

The company noted that it launched new stores in New Kingston and Portmore, while, in the coming weeks, another outlet is set to be opened at Island Village in Ocho Rios where the company expects the brand to gain further international recognition from the “thousands of tourists from across the globe” who visit the popular shopping village each year.

Jacana said its introduction into Sandals' Red Lane Spas and boutique gift shops will see the full range of organic plant-powered products available. They include:

• CBD relief balm, a fast-acting balm that eases pain and inflammation;

• CBD lubricant, described as “powered by plant-based ingredients to provide the ultimate pleasure”;

• CBD oil, which Jacana says “naturally harmonises the body's ecosystem, helps reduce stress, anxiety and supports a healthy sleep cycle”;

• CBD massage oil “which leaves you feeling replenished, relaxed and uplifted”; and

• CBD facial oil, a “plant-infused, nutrient-rich, moisturising facial serum”.

Stating that it is renowned for its diverse product range, which includes dried flowers, vapes, balms, and tinctures, Jacana states that it was the first Jamaican company to export cannabis flower to Canada and the European Union.

In addition to running Jacana, Chong sits on the advisory board of MedShr, an online professional network developed by doctors for medical professionals to connect and share data. She also serves on the board of Elvie, a women's consumer health technology business.

Prior to Jacana, Chong founded Lulu, an app for young women which, at its peak, was installed on the phone of one in every four US college women.

According to Jacana, The New York Times had noted that Chong started a “take back the Internet movement for young women”.

The company also reports that Business Insider and AdWeek have both recognised Chong as one of the top entrepreneurs in London and New York.

Raised in St Ann, Chong holds a BSc and an LLB from London School of Economics and Political Science.

She is a former professional tennis player who represented Team Jamaica at the Federation Cup.