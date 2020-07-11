Jack Charlton, former England World Cup winner, dies at 85

Jack Charlton, former England World Cup winner, dies at 85Saturday, July 11, 2020
|
Jack Charlton, a football World Cup winner with England who became the darling of Ireland after leading their national team to unprecedented success as a manager, has died aged 85.
Charlton led Ireland to their first major finals at the 1988 European Championship and also took them to the World Cup quarter-finals in 1990. He also helped England beat West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final at Wembley.
A statement from the family said the former Leeds United defender died peacefully late on Friday at his home in Northumberland, northern England.
“We cannot express how proud we are of the extraordinary life he led and the pleasure he brought to so many people in different countries and from all walks of life,” the statement said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy