Jack Charlton, former England World Cup winner, dies at 85

Jack Charlton, a football World Cup winner with England who became the darling of Ireland after leading their national team to unprecedented success as a manager, has died aged 85.

Charlton led Ireland to their first major finals at the 1988 European Championship and also took them to the World Cup quarter-finals in 1990. He also helped England beat West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final at Wembley.

A statement from the family said the former Leeds United defender died peacefully late on Friday at his home in Northumberland, northern England.

“We cannot express how proud we are of the extraordinary life he led and the pleasure he brought to so many people in different countries and from all walks of life,” the statement said.