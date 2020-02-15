JACRA gets tough on counterfeit coffee

The Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority (JACRA) will be pushing to remove counterfeit coffee from the market in an effort to reduce the effects it is having on authentic Jamaican premium brands.

In a release, JACRA said that the Jamaican coffee sector is losing millions of dollars to the illicit practice, which also damages the reputation of the authentic brands, Jamaica Blue Mountain and Jamaica High Mountain Coffee.

According to JACRA, the enforcement drive will also include the National Compliance and Regulatory Authority (NCRA) and the Major Organised Crime Authority (MOCA).

The release said: “We will apply the full letter of the law, including the seizure of the contraband and the application of other enforcement measures.

“Over the years, JACRA has tried to use moral suasion and strident appeals to offending parties to adhere to good corporate governance and to cease and desist from this injurious practice, but to no avail.

“These enterprises know themselves and are familiar with the methods, including trademarks and labelling standards that can be used to assure the authenticity of the products and help to determine that only genuine products are marketed,” the release said.