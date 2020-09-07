Jaevion Nelson steps aside as J-FLAG director

The Jamaica Forum for Lesbians, All-Sexuals and Gays (J-FLAG) has announced that Jaevion Nelson demitted his role as executive director, effective Friday (September 4).

J-FLAG, in a statement on Friday afternoon, noted that the 34-year-old Nelson, with a tenure spanning some two-and-a-half years, leaves the post to serve Jamaica in another capacity.

Before assuming the role of executive director, the Clarendon native was Director of Projects and Strategy at J-FLAG for nearly two years.

“We wish to advise that after ten years of unwavering service and helping to lead the transformation at JFLAG, Jaevion Nelson has decided to serve his country in a different capacity and has stepped aside from his current role as executive director,” the non-government organisation explained.

The oldest lobby group on behalf of the Jamaican Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) community further explained that its board of directors has, in the interim, appointed Glenroy Murray and Joan Nicholas to take the reins in managing the organisation’s advocacy and day-to-day operations.

“Jaevion will support both individuals in a limited capacity as part of the transition. We wish him the best as continues his work of making Jamaica a place where all have freedom to be,” J-FLAG indicated.

Murray, a 2018-2019 Chevening scholar, currently heads J-FLAG’s Strategy and Impact department; Nicholas serves as Associate Director in Finance and Operations.

Speaking briefly with BUZZ on Monday, J-FLAG noted that Nelson will remain as executive director, just with reduced work responsibilities, which Murray and Nicholson will absorb.