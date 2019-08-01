Jaguar Land Rover to build electric cars in the UK

Jaguar Land Rover to build electric cars in the UKThursday, August 01, 2019
|
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) is committed to building electric cars in the United Kingdom with an initial investment of £1 billion.
“We are committed to making our next generation of zero-emission vehicles in the UK,” JLR’s CEO, Ralf Speth, is reported to have told the Financial Times.
“If batteries go out of the UK, then automotive production will go out of the UK. The battery is 40 per cent of the cost of an electric vehicle. We want to keep this kind of added value inside the UK.”
The first JLR battery car to be made in the UK’s Castle Bromwich will be an electric XJ.
Earlier this year, JLR’s owner Tata Motors denied it would be selling the British car company to the French-owned PSA Group (operators of the Peugeot, Citroen and Vauxhall brands).
