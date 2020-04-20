Jailbreaker fatally shot by cops, three surrender

One of the eight men who escaped from the Hunts Bay Police Station Lock-up Sunday during a COVID-19 sanitation exercise was killed during a confrontation with the police on the Portmore leg of the Highway 2000 on Monday.

Dead is 24-year-old Leroy Burrell of an area in Majesty Gardens, St Andrew known as Zinc Fence. The police said a firearm was seized during the incident and the matter has been reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM).

The eight escaped between 9:00 am and 3:00 pm during a sanitation exercise at a section of the Hunts Bay facility to prevent COVID-19. They were discovered missing at the end of the exercise.

Three of the escapees have since surrendered to the police. They are 30-year-old Nicholas Petrie, otherwise called ‘Nico’ or ‘Game Cock’; Maldine Lemmon, 25, otherwise called ‘Mallo’; and Ricardo Johnson, 30, otherwise called ‘Bull’.

The remaining escapees are:

—Eighteen-year-old Shavar Smith otherwise called ‘Boy Boy’, of Crescent Road, Kingston who was being held for one count of murder.

—Thirty-one-year-old Michael Ellis of Ramsey Road, Kingston 13 and New Green District in Manchester who was charged for the offence of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition and robbery.

—Twenty-three-year-old Rojae Gaynor otherwise called ‘Screechy’, of Varma Road, Kingston 11 who was charged with robbery and breaches of the Anti-Gang Legislation.

—Twenty-three-year-old Kenouir Holness otherwise called ‘Oliver’ or ‘Grimmy’, of Waltham Park Road, Kingston 11.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these escapees is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay police at 876-948-6443, police 119, Crime Stop at 311 or the nearest police station.