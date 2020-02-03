Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission symposium pulls big crowd

Over 90 athlete support personnel turned out

for the sixth annual Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO) Symposium hosted by

the Jamaica Anti-Doping Commission (JADCO) at the Jamaica Conference Centre

(JCC) in Kingston last Thursday.

The event was held under the theme, “Protecting Clean Sport, Moving Forward Together” and is one of many such events planned by JADCO throughout the year.

The Honourable Olivia Grange, Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport was the guest speaker and she emphasised that the onus is not on JADCO to keep the sport clean but the stakeholders closely involved.

“Protecting clean sport is not JADCO’s job, it is the prerogative of everyone who is involved in sport, even those who are only interested in the entertainment value that sports creates,” said Grange.

“I want to emphasise that it is going to be even more important that a collaborative and unified approach be taken to protect clean sport. It is everybody’s business and in everybody’s best interest to ensure that sport is free of doping,” she added.

“I am pleased to announce that JADCO is moving one step closer with being cutting edge, operating and keeping pace with International Standards and trends. This will be done by the engagement of personnel who will work along with the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), Customs and Border Protection in the area of intelligence gathering and investigation.

Meanwhile, JADCO’s chairman Alexander Williams, said his organisation will continue to work assiduously to keep Jamaica free from doping.

“But we have realised that to accomplish this goal we will need support from all stakeholders involved in the business of sport. Some of the most important stakeholders in the business of sport include athlete support personnel such as parents, teachers and coaches,” Williams pointed out.

The legendary footballer Howard Bell, team manager of at the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF), also gave his views at the symposium.

Over the years the JADCO Symposium has always been educational and as an administrator, you can always take back the information to the athletes. There is always something new coming out that JADCO shares with us and we have to impart this information to the athletes for them to be on the right track,” said Bell.

Beverly Baugh, second Vice President of the Badminton Association, explained that the JADCO symposium was very informative for her as a team manager.

“It opened my eyes some more on how to be able to share with athletes to prepare themselves that they can be equipped with the requisite information to keep sport clean. It was an eye-opener for me. I have learnt a lot and I am prepared to go and impart the information with my team,” said Baugh.

The symposium was attended by a wide cross-section of athlete support personnel including members of sporting associations and federations, professional groups, school principals, coaches and sports administrators.

The symposium included presentations on the functions and responsibilities of JADCO and the doping control process.