Jamaica appointed to board of UNESCO Higher Education Institute

Jamaica appointed to board of UNESCO Higher Education InstituteWednesday, November 17, 2021
|
MINISTER of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange announced on the weekend that Jamaica is now a member of the Governing Board of the UNESCO International Institute for Higher Education in Latin America and the Caribbean.
Minister Grange, who has responsibility for UNESCO, said that Jamaica's membership of the governing board of the institute is “a significant achievement that would enhance the country's efforts in higher education”.
Jamaica will be represented on the governing board for the period 2021-2025 by Dr Dameion Black, chief executive officer of the Jamaica Tertiary Education Commission.
The UNESCO International Institute for Higher Education in Latin America and the Caribbean is the only specialised institute of the United Nations system with the mission to contribute to the improvement of higher education in member states. The institute is governed by a governing board whose members are appointed by the director general of UNESCO, based on proposals from states and higher education networks and organisations.
The work programme and budget of the institute for the next two years are up for approval at the UNESCO General Conference, now underway in Paris, France.
Minister Grange has been nominated as a vice-president of the general conference.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy