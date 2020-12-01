Jamaica approaching 11,000 COVID-19 cases

Jamaica approaching 11,000 COVID-19 casesTuesday, December 01, 2020
|
A
one-year-old child was among the 47 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Jamaica on
Monday as the country inches closer to the 11,000-mark.
The additional cases bring Jamaica’s tally to 10,810.
Westmoreland recorded 13 of the 47 cases while there were 10 in St Ann. St Catherine had eight.
And, for the fifth day in a row, Jamaica had more than 100 recoveries after 145 were recorded on Monday, increasing the count to 6,364.
Although more than 10,000 cases have been recorded in the country, only 4,040 are active.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness, 81 people are now in hospital. Nine patients are in critical condition while 14 are moderately ill.
Unfortunately, one death was recorded, bringing the tally to 258. The deceased is a 36-year-old female from Westmoreland.
