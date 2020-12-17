Jamaica approaching 12,000 COVID-19 cases

Jamaica is

inching even closer to 12,000 COVID-19 cases, as 61 people tested positive for

the virus on Wednesday.

Based on the additional cases, the country now has 11,968 cases. Westmoreland continues to be a parish of concern, as 18 cases were recorded in the parish. Kingston and St Andrew followed with 16 cases, and there were six in St Ann.

Luckily, the recoveries are also going up, as 154 were recorded on Wednesday, bringing the total to 8,525.

This means that there are 3,010 active cases in the country with 103 people in hospital. It is being reported that 11 patients are in critical condition while 15 are moderately ill.

Sadly, three people died from the virus in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 279. The deceased are a 48-year-old female from Westmoreland; a 77-year-old male from St. Ann; and a 73-year-old male from St Mary.