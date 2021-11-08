Jamaica at COP26

The first week of the global climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland — referred to as COP26 because it's the 26th meeting or conference of the countries that are party to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) — wrapped up last Saturday.

The Jamaican delegation — which included members of Cabinet and high-level technical experts from the civil service, as well as representatives from academia, civil society, and youth organisations — participated in several meetings and fora.

Here are scenes from some of those events and engagements.