Jamaica awaiting 10 more test results as coronavirus cases rise to 19 —Tufton

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher

Tufton says that as Jamaica confirms three new cases of the novel coronavirus

(COVID-19), officials are awaiting the results from another 10 tests.

Speaking at a press conference at Jamaica House on Friday (March 20), Tufton explained that to date the National Influenza Centre has conducted tests on 89 cases; 70 of which have returned negative.

Friday’s confirmed victims are detailed as follows:

A 38-year-old male American national, with a history of travel from Houston. The man arrived in Jamaica last Friday, March 14.

A 30-year-old female with a history of travel from New York, who arrived in the island on Tuesday, March 17.

A 60-year-old female retiree resident of Portland. The case remains under investigation to ascertain how the woman became infected.

Tufton spoke of yesterday’s confirmation in Parliament from Prime Minister Andrew Holness of the declaration of Jamaica’s 16th case of COVID-19—the victim is a 57-year-old male with a history of travel from Long Island, New York. He arrived in the island last Tuesday, March 10.

Breaking down the island’s situation report, Tufton indicated that 479 persons have entered Jamaica from a country of interest since January 31.

A total of 25 persons are currently in quarantine at a government facility, with an additional 110 observing quarantine protocols at home.

The minister said that 46 individuals are being isolated in government hospitals.