Jamaica beat Guyana 4-0 in Nations League

Jamaica beat Guyana 4-0 in Nations LeagueMonday, September 09, 2019
Jamaica separated themselves from the other combatants in Group C of the CONCACAF Nations League when they dismissed Guyana 4-0 Monday night (Sept 9).
The Reggae Boyz steamrolled Guyana at their own home at the Leonora Track and Field Centre to lead the points-standing on maximum six points.
Alvas Powell and Dever Orgill, who both scored two goals, led the Boyz’ victory charge. Powell netted in the 14th and 26th minutes with Orgill getting his brace in the 44th and 54th minutes.
It is the second convincing victory for the Boyz in three days. They dismissed Antigua and Barbuda 6-0 in their first match of the competition at the Montego Bay Sports Complex, St James, on Friday (Sept 6 ).
