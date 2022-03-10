Jamaica benefiting from bunker C exports

THE latest international merchandise trade data from the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (Statin) indicate that increased earnings from exports in 2021 have been linked to higher exports of bunker C fuel oil to the USA and alumina to the Netherlands.

Earnings from total exports for the 2021 review period of January to October 2021 amounted to US$1,247.1 million, 22.9 per cent above the US$1,015.0 million earned in the similar 2020 period. This was due primarily to a 96.8 per cent increase in the value of exports of “Mineral Fuels”.

The bunker industry in the Caribbean has been developing steadily with industry player West Indies Petroleum recently completed acquisition of Lime Tree refinery in St Croix with the aim of expanding its output.

Statin shared, meanwhile, that the top-five destinations for Jamaica's exports in the current review period were the USA, the Netherlands, Canada, the United Kingdom and the Russian Federation. Exports to these countries increased by 19.7 per cent to US$912.7 million. This was largely due to higher exports of bunker C fuel oil to the USA and alumina to the Netherlands.

Statin said imports for the period January to October 2021 were valued at US$4,808.9 million, an increase of 24.2 per cent when compared to the US$3,872.7 million recorded for the comparable 2020 period.

This was largely attributable to higher imports of “Raw Materials/Intermediate Goods”, “Fuels and Lubricants” and “Consumer Goods”, which rose by 20.5 per cent, 70.1 per cent and 10.0 per cent respectively.

Jamaica's top-five import partners during January to October 2021 were the United States of America (USA), Brazil, China, Japan, and Nigeria.

Total imports from these countries were valued at US$3,019.2 million and accounted for 62.8 per cent of total imports. Imports from these five countries increased by 27.5 per cent when compared to the US$2,367.2 million recorded for January to October 2020.

Animal feed and steel

There were higher imports of corn for the manufacture of animal feed and iron and steel for use in industry. Imports of 'Construction Materials' were valued at US$413.6 million, 34.7 per cent above the US$307.2 million recorded in the comparable 2020 period.

This was due largely to higher imports of iron and steel for use in construction as well as higher imports of cork and wood.

Spending on 'Food (incl beverages) Mainly for Industry' amounted to US$141.8 million, 16.2 per cent above the US$122.0 million spent in 2020. This was due primarily to higher imports of cereal and cereal preparations and fixed vegetable fats and oils.

Expenditure on 'Parts and Accessories of Capital Goods (except transport equipment)' increased by 3.8 per cent to US$184.6 million. Imports of “Fuels and Lubricants” were valued at US$1,238.0 million, an increase of 70.1 per cent when compared to the US$727.6 million spent in the similar period in 2020. This was due to higher spending in all subcategories.

Imports of 'Crude Oil' amounted to US$469.5 million, 51.0 per cent above the US$311.0 million spent in the similar 2020 period. Imports of 'Motor Spirit' rose by 75.6 per cent to US$208.8 million.