Jamaica, Central America on alert as tropical wave in the Caribbean poised to become storm this week

Meteorologists at the US-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) are on high alert this week, monitoring four tropical waves across the North Atlantic Ocean, as the 2020 hurricane season reaches its peak in activity.

In a 7:00 am Eastern Standard Time (EST) advisory on Monday (August 31), interests in Jamaica, Honduras, Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula and Belize have been urged to keep a watchful eye on a tropical wave which is brewing in the central Caribbean.

“A broad area of low pressure associated with a tropical wave over the central Caribbean Sea has changed little in organisation since yesterday. However, environmental conditions are expected to gradually become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days while the system moves westward at 15 to 20 miles/hour,” the NHC indicated, adding the system has a 70 per cent chance of strengthening in the next 48 hours.

Further north, the hurricane watchdogs are observing another tropical wave just southeast of the North Carolina coast, which is gives a high chance of greater development in the next two days.

The second system – located some 241 kilometres miles south-southeast of Wilmington, North Carolina – has become better organised overnight, the NHC added, as the area of low pressure is expected to move “northeastward, near but offshore of the southeastern coast of the United States, and then away from land.”

The NHC estimated that the probability of greater strengthening currently stands at 70 per cent.

The other two tropical waves, in their infancy stage off Africa’s western coast and in the eastern Atlantic respectively, have low expectancies for further development at this time.

