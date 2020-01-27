Jamaica Chamber of Commerce in Guyana on trade mission

A team from the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC) is now in Guyana to explore possible trade opportunities with the Caribbean state located in South America.

The team is said to be there to build and form linkages to the country which has recently discovered major oil deposits and is expected to become the fastest-growing economy in the western hemisphere.

So far, the JCC is working with the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry in organizing these meetings to engage with different private sector entities.

The JCC is also encouraging local businesses to look to Guyana as a place not only for export but also a source of goods and a place to invest. A number of local firms are represented on the mission in a variety of areas to include IT, construction, food retail and pharmaceutical.