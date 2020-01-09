Jamaica closer to exporting medical marijuana

Jamaica closer to exporting medical marijuanaThursday, January 09, 2020
Jamaica will soon be able to export marijuana, that’s according to minister of state for industry, commerce and agriculture Floyd Green. He says the export regulations for cannabis are being finalised, and will come in ‘short order’.
But this regulation will only facilitate the export of medical marijuana by individuals with licenses.
“We are on the final draft of the regulations to facilitate the transit and trans-shipment of ganja for medical, therapeutic or scientific purposes, which has already gone through an expansive review process. It is our intention for this to be placed before the Parliament at the earliest possible time this year,” Green said.
The law does not allow for trade in marijuana, which is still officially classified as a controlled substance.
The Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) is charged with developing the regulations in keeping with international obligations
