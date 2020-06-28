Jamaica conducts hundreds of COVID-19 tests from communities under surveillance

Hundreds of COVID-19 samples have been collected from Jamaican communities

that were put under surveillance by the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOHW) last

week.

The Ministry said 721 people have been interviewed and 137 samples collected from its surveillance activities in West Kingston on Thursday and Friday. The samples have been sent to the National Public Health Laboratory for testing.

More than 100 health personnel, including doctors, health inspectors and nurses were engaged in the two-day effort, which also had a public education element.

Further, the Norwood, St James community surveillance activities have seen the collection of approximately 100 samples and the assessment of 35 households.Â The community was placed under surveillance following the confirmation of seven virus cases there last week.