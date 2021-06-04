Jamaica considering technology to identify people with COVID-19

THE Jamaican Government has started discussions with a team from Portum System, LLC, a health risk mitigation and contact tracing application firm, to assist with the easy detection of people with COVID-19.

A release from the technology ministry said the technology solution being offered will be tailored to Jamaica's needs to ensure the country reopens fully and safely.

A source said the technology will make it much easier for schools and entertainment venues to reopen as people carrying the novel coronavirus can be easily identified and isolated.

Pictured in their most recent meeting are Minister of Science, Energy and Technology Daryl Vaz; Portum Caribbean CEO Bindley Sangster II; Diligent eSecurity representative Marc Gayle; Portum System, LLC Chief Commercial Officer Clement Cullens; and Metry Seaga, businessman.