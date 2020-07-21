Jamaica COVID-19 cases soar past 800 mark, with another double digit increase

Jamaica COVID-19 cases soar past 800 mark, with another double digit increaseTuesday, July 21, 2020
|
Jamaica reported another day of double-digit increase in coronavirus cases on Monday bringing the island’s total cases past the 800 mark.
According to the Ministry of Health and Wellness (MOWH), the country on Monday (July 20) recorded 19 new COVID-19 cases, three more than the previous day.
The MOWH said that the bulk of the new cases were import-related with 13 of the 19 new cases having arrived on flights from the United States.
While the country continues to record new COVID-19 cases, only 63 of the total 809 cases are active cases.
The MOWH further revealed that the island has no critically ill persons in hospital at this time and that the recovery rate remained at a high 87 per cent.
Globally, cases of the virus stand at 14.7 million, with more than 600,000 deaths recorded.
