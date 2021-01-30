Jamaica’s COVID-19 recoveries surpass 12,000

More than 12,000 Jamaicans have recovered

from the coronavirus since the pandemic was first reported on the island last

March.

The nation’s recovery now stands at 12,004 with the addition of 23 more cases over the past 24 hours.

Active cases continue to increase following a surge in the number of cases after the festive season. There are 2,997 Jamaicans who currently have the virus, including the 65 cases confirmed yesterday.

Jamaica’s coronavirus case tally now stands at 15,527.

Among the new cases are 35 males and 30 females with ages ranging from 24 days to 100 years.

There were three additional deaths, taking virus fatalities to 348. The deceased are a 56-year-old female from St Catherine, an 89-year-old male from Trelawny and an 89-year-old female from Westmoreland whose death was previously under investigation.