Jamaica Crime Observatory gets boost from JSIF

Jamaica Crime Observatory gets boost from JSIFFriday, January 24, 2020
|
The Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) has
signed a memorandum of understanding with the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF)
to provide support for the Jamaica Crime Observatory (JCO) Enhancement Project.
Through a $16.7 million donation from the fund, the JCO will be able to procure computer hardware and software to assist them in the work that they do, as well as training staff to administer it.
The JCO is mostly tasked with data gathering and analysis, and the new software hardware is said to be tied around geographic information systems (GIS) that will provide the security forces with data that can indicate and profile where crimes have happened, to report cases in real-time.
The project is being implemented overall through funding provided by the World Bank to the tune of 49 million dollars.
