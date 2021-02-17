Jamaica reports 243 new COVID cases; infections top 20,000

Jamaica reports 243 new COVID cases; infections top 20,000Wednesday, February 17, 2021
|
Jamaica’s
coronavirus cases have surpassed 20,000 following the confirmation of 243 positives
over the past day.
The new cases – which include 110 males and 129 females – push the island’s tally to 2016, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
The ages of the latest confirmations range from 38 days to 94 years old.
Jamaica also recorded three more deaths, taking the total to 381.
The deceased are a 74-year-old male from St Catherine, a 94-year-old male from Westmoreland and a 59-year-old male from ST Catherine whose death was previously under investigation.
Fifty-one more recoveries were recorded, for a total of 12,735.
The nation’s active cases stand at 6,696 with 270 hospitalised patients including 21 deemed moderately ill and 23 critically ill.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy