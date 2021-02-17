Jamaica reports 243 new COVID cases; infections top 20,000

Jamaica’s

coronavirus cases have surpassed 20,000 following the confirmation of 243 positives

over the past day.

The new cases – which include 110 males and 129 females – push the island’s tally to 2016, according to the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The ages of the latest confirmations range from 38 days to 94 years old.

Jamaica also recorded three more deaths, taking the total to 381.

The deceased are a 74-year-old male from St Catherine, a 94-year-old male from Westmoreland and a 59-year-old male from ST Catherine whose death was previously under investigation.

Fifty-one more recoveries were recorded, for a total of 12,735.

The nation’s active cases stand at 6,696 with 270 hospitalised patients including 21 deemed moderately ill and 23 critically ill.