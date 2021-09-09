Jamaica developing national border security policy

THE Government yesterday announced plans to respond to the country's vulnerable border landscape issues with a national border security policy and strategy.

Permanent secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Courtney Williams, told a national security stakeholders retreat yesterday at the AC Marriott Hotel in Kingston that the new measures will respond to emerging and existing vulnerabilities in border security, as well as risks to trade, the blue economy and public health, through the implementation of the policy.

“This border security policy that we are developing aligns with key initiatives being undertaken by the Government of Jamaica's Vision 2030, and represents an important priority of the Government to disrupt the gun-for-drugs and food-for-guns trade, while bolstering our capacity as a country to fight transnational organised crime and criminal networks,” Williams said.

The policy, he said, will be dynamic, sustainable and inclusive, and that its success will be contingent on the involvement of each ministry, department and agency of government with each playing its part in ensuring that the strategic objectives are achieved.

“The policy is also aligned to partnerships, so it is envisaged that this outcome will garner sustainable partnerships with regional and international partners, and foster greater public-private partnerships in border security. This will result in a more positive image for Jamaica as a tourist destination and logistics hub, and will further protect Jamaica's blue economy and exclusive economic zone,” he pointed out.

CEO at the Passport, Immigration and Citizenship Agency (PICA) Andrew Wynter, who also spoke at the meeting, pointed out that the policy and strategy, when developed, will improve cross-sector cooperation, enhance border intelligence gathering capabilities, data sharing and risk assessment, resulting in a more responsive security protocols.

“It will also promote policy coherence and cohesiveness in the wider society, modernise and streamline the legislative framework for the effective implementation of the policy and strategy,” he added.

Other anticipated outcomes of the policy include: increased compliance with international obligations; streamlining of local laws, in a bid to incorporate port health in border security efforts; reduce fraud associated with passports, immigration and citizenship; and reduce the illegal entry of foreign nationals and goods, which will also serve as a deterrence for trafficking in persons and human smuggling.

Funding for the development of the National Border Security Policy and Strategy is being supported by the United Kingdom's Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office Border Security Partnership Initiative.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness had revealed in 2017 that the Government was in the process of taking strategic steps to secure the country's borders.

In June last year, the Ministry of National Security acquired four additional offshore patrol vehicles, and two maritime aircraft to aid in improving border security, reducing transnational crimes and providing support to other small island developing states.

Security Minister Dr Horace Chang said that with an increased capacity to police territorial waters, Jamaica will be in a better position to turn its attention to more aggressively developing its blue economy, which is critical to economic resilience. However, he noted that due to Jamaica's geographic position, which facilitates trade, logistics, maritime transport, and connectivity, it is often confronted by security risks that require bilateral and regional cooperation.