Jamaica, Dominican Republic move into the CONCACAF Under-20 quarter-finals

Jamaica’s young Reggae Girlz qualified for the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championships on Saturday, after they clobbered Bermuda 9-1 at the Estadio Panamericano in San Cristóbal, Dominican Republic.

Captain Jody Brown scored four times to lead the young Reggae Girlz charge, with Sydoney Clarke getting a brace. Brown’s goals were scored in the 13th, 61st, 76th (penalty) and one minute into second-half added time.

Clarke scored in the 82nd and 88th minutes with the other scorers being Lacey Murray, substitute Nevillgail Able and Chantelle Parker in the 12th, 40th and 53rd minutes respectively. Nia Christopher scored Bermuda’s goal in the 26th minute.

Catch highlights of the Jamaican hammering, courtesy of CONCACAF, in the video below:

The Reggae Girlz will face host country the Dominican Republic in the quarter-finals on Wednesday. The Dominican Republic defeated El Salvador 4-1 to advance.

Meanwhile, St Lucia were eliminated from the tournament, after they were drubbed 6-0 by tournament favourites the United States of America (USA) also on Saturday at the Estadio Felix Sanchez.

Mia Fishel and Brianna Pinto each scored a brace for the USA. Fishel scored in the eighth and 76th with Pinto getting her goals in the 35th and 90th minutes. St Lucia scored an own goal in the 14th minute with Sierra Enge also getting a goal in the 24th minute.

The USA will face Canada in the quarter-finals as the latter also had a 6-0 margin of victory over Cuba at the Estadio Panamericano.