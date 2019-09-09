Jamaica edges Colombia to claim 2019 Amerigol LATAM ice hockey cup

Without an ice rink, Jamaicans’ indomitable

spirit mines gold.

Jamaica’s national men’s ice hockey team celebrates its biggest win yet, beating defending champions Colombia 3-2 in the 2019 Amerigol LATAM Cup on Sunday.

As the team lifted the championship trophy, Jamaicans at home and abroad, including Prime Minister Andrew Holness chimed in to congratulate them on a hard-fought victory.

View this post on Instagram A nation without ice brings sunshine to the cold! ? ?? Congratulations to Jamaica’s ice hockey team who won the 2019 Amerigol LATAM cup on Sunday by defeating defending champion Colombia 3-2 at the Florida Panthers Stadium in Coral Springs, Florida. #IceHockey Photo credit: Douglas Williams.A post shared by Hon. Andrew Holness (@andrewholnessjm) on Sep 9, 2019 at 7:57am PDT

The grand final, which pitted the Jamaicans against the Colombians at the Panthers IceDen stadium in Coral Springs, Florida, now raises the island’s hopes of participating in the sport at the next Winter Olympics.

The Amerigol Cup tournament included over 400 players and 21 teams in four divisions.

The win is made even more impressive, since the team, having been formed seven years ago, is without an ice rink to train.

Jamaica Wins Ice Hockey Team vs Columbia Team

Hoping to repeat the now-legendary exploits of Jamaica’s bobsled team, the men’s ice hockey outfit hopes that its efforts are worthy of financial support.

The group, made up mostly of players of Jamaican lineage, wants to fully develop a hockey programme – with its ultimate goal to participate at the Winter Olympics level.

With this win and an endorsement from Prime Minister Andrew Holness, the team has been increasing its fan base as it becomes better known in the hockey world.

Congrats, #TEAMJamaica!