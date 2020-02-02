Jamaica effects coronavirus travel ban on 19 Chinese tourists

Jamaica effects coronavirus travel ban on 19 Chinese touristsSunday, February 02, 2020
|
Jamaican authorities Saturday morning (Feb 1) sent back 19 Chinese nationals who arrived on the island on Friday for vacation.
The Chinese were the first to be sanctioned under the travel ban that Jamaica has placed on travel to and from China, as the outbreak of the coronavirus spread across the world.
According to reports, the Chinese landed in Jamaica on Friday, they were denied entry, then placed in quarantine at a facility in Kingston and sent back to China Saturday morning.
Jamaica imposed the travel ban restriction to and from China on Friday, one day after the World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the coronavirus outbreak, an international emergency.
The ban will have people travelling to and from China, being quarantined for a minimum of 14 days.
