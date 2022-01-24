Jamaica Egg Farmers Association offers condolence to family of its late president

THE Jamaica Egg Farmers Association has offered condolence to the family of its late President Roy Baker, JP, who died at the University Hospital of the West Indies on January 7.

“It is with great sadness that we have learnt of the untimely passing of Mr Baker, who devoted his life to the areas of agriculture, church and community,” the association said in a statement.

A founding member of the association, Baker spent the last eight years as its president.

“During that time he led the association with passion, vision and integrity to achieve one of its main objectives of getting international certification for the local table egg industry, by working in collaboration with the ministries of agriculture & fisheries, health and wellness, as well as the Bureau of Standards,” the association said.

“His service to country saw him volunteering time and talent to improving the lives of his fellowmen through service clubs and the church. Without seeking fanfare or recognition, he made an indelible mark as a devoted family man, loyal friend, confident counsellor, tireless advocate, and a decent human being.”

It added: “Roy Baker was competent yet humble, guided by honesty and integrity based on strong Christian principles. His attention to detail and good planning saw him succeeding in his business as one of the island's leading egg farmers.”