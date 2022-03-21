Jamaica expecting more British, Canadian visitors

MONTEGO BAY, St James — Decisions by the United Kingdom and Canada to remove COVID-19 testing for vaccinated people travelling to their countries have been welcomed by senior advisor and strategist in the Ministry of Tourism Delano Seiveright as very positive news for Jamaica's tourism sector.

Seiveright said the decision by two of Jamaica's major tourism markets could contribute to a further surge in recent visitor arrivals to the country. “This is very positive news for Jamaica,” he said.

“Canada and the UK are our second- and third-largest markets for tourists coming into Jamaica. Removing the COVID testing requirements for people going to their countries will benefit us as the inclination to travel will increase... because there is less restrictions...,” he said.

“...On top of that, we removed the JamCOVID travel authorisation system earlier this month. That has also been very helpful. It was a very good system [but it] was [a] very helpful [decision] in removing it because it was seen as also a restriction, or a barrier of sorts, to entry. That's how some people would interpret it,” Seiveright said.

“... We're seeing a surge in bookings, we're seeing a surge in demand for the coming weeks and months ahead. That means more jobs, more revenues, more taxes, more buoyancy for the overall Jamaican economy. We see hotels moving to hire staff, attractions are hiring staff, the airlines on the ground in Jamaica are hiring staff — and that is also very beneficial for the broader Jamaican economy,” said the tourism official.

Tourism has rebounded to near 70 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, receiving 1.3 million stopover arrivals for January to December 2021.

Last month Prime Minister Andrew Holness announced that, effective March 1, the requirement to obtain a travel authorisation through the JamCOVID-19 or Visit Jamaica platforms would be eliminated.

However, the prime minister said the Government would be maintaining the existing pre-testing requirement for a negative PCR or antigen test result, conducted within three days prior to travel.

During his recent budget presentation last Thursday the prime minister stated that the pre-testing requirement will be reviewed next month, with an intention to remove it entirely.

“Madam Speaker, regarding travel, we note that it is becoming more difficult and expensive for incoming travellers to obtain COVID-19 tests. We have decided to retain the requirement to obtain a pre-test within three days prior to travel until April 15, 2022, and will then reasses with a view to removal,” Holness said.

Seiveright is also anticipating that the United States will also remove COVID-19 test requirements shortly.

“We're also looking forward to news from the United States. We don't know when, but we're hopeful that the US too will follow suit and remove testing requirements for persons travelling to the United States. Word is that it may happen soon so this is very good for the overall benefits of Jamaican people and the Jamaican economy. We're looking forward to these two more positive developments in light of the fact that the world has adjusted to COVID-19 and we're learning how to live with COVID-19,” said Seiveright.

According to a recent CBS report, “the Federal Government announced Thursday that Canada will end its pre-entry COVID testing requirement for fully vaccinated travellers by the end of the month”.

Meanwhile, a recent tweet by the UK secretary of state for transport indicated that all remaining COVID-19 travel measures, including the Passenger Location Form and tests for arrivals, will be stood down for travel to the UK as of 4:00 am on March 18.