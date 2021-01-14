Jamaica extends islandwide curfew until Jan. 31

Jamaica’s island-wide curfew has been

extended until January 31, 2021.

As a result, the daily curfew hours remain at 10:00 pm nightly to 5:00 am, with all other measures previously listed under the Disaster Risk Management Act also still in place.

This means the prohibition on parties and events, public gathering limits of 15 people and other restrictions related to travel, burials and weddings remain in effect until January 31.

The curfew was extended as the Health ministry continues to assess the coronavirus spread on the island, according to a release from the Office of The Prime Minister.

Further, the special curfew which was is in place for Westmoreland will end tomorrow, as scheduled. This follows Government intervention in the parish which successfully led to a reduction in reported cases and a decline in total occupancy at the Savanna-La-Mar Hospital, said Health minister Dr Christopher Tufton in Parliament on Tuesday.

However, Tufton added that there are signs of increasing virus spread in the parishes of St Ann and Manchester, which have 75 and 68 active cases respectively as at January 11. These figures, when assessed in relation to population sizes, give the parishes the first and second highest rates on the island.

“The Health Departments in both parishes have already began to ramp up prevention activities with testing and contact tracing, especially for the vulnerable population. Community interventions have also been initiated with activities in town centres and in at-risk communities,” the statement said.