Jamaica extends UK travel ban

Jamaica extends UK travel banThursday, February 25, 2021
|
The Jamaican government has once again extended its UK travel ban.
As a result, Jamaicans who have been in the UK within the 14 days before intended arrival date, and who seek to enter the island through another country will be tested and placed in State quarantine for a minimum of 48 hours until the results are returned.
And if the test is negative, they will be allowed to transfer to home quarantine to complete the 14 day mandatory quarantine period. If positive, they will be transferred to isolation at a location that is approved by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.
But if you are a non-Jamaican who has been in the UK within the last 14 days before your intended arrival date in Jamaica, you will not be allowed to come to Jamaica through another country.
