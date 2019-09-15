Jamaica Fire Brigade to run pilot test on satellite fire response stations in south Trelawny

Jamaica Fire Brigade to run pilot test on satellite fire response stations in south TrelawnySunday, September 15, 2019
The establishment of satellite fire response stations
across the island could become a reality soon as the Government responds to
years of outcry over the protracted period of time that it has taken fire brigades
trucks to get to the scenes of fire in rural communities.
Local Government and Community Development Minister Desmond McKenzie says the Jamaica Fire Brigade has adopted a program out of Canada and will be carrying a pilot project in southern Trelawny before it can be implemented.
While Minister Mckenzie did not reveal the commencement date of the pilot test, he said the plan is well advance and the Government is confident that following its pilot phase it will help to solve the problems of getting fire units to respond to incidents of fire and other acts of disaster much faster.
“We are well advance in implementing that and we going to be looking to use South Trelawny, as an area to test it- to see how it will work,” McKenzie said in response to a question from BUZZ recently.
“I don’t want to say much on it, but a team from the [Jamaica Fire] Brigade went to Canada, looked at a situation that I think is workable,” he said.
Earlier this year Montego Bay’s Mayor Homer Davis, reiterated his call for the establishment of satellites first response stations in rural communities of St. James that are located within an average 20 miles away from Montego Bay.
“Ladies and gentlemen, I again renew my call for the establishment of three satellites first response stations in the rural parts of St James, namely: Maroon Town, Cambridge and Adelphi,” Mayor Davis stated.
