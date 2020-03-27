Jamaica gets material to conduct 3,000 COVID-19 tests

The Government has

received material to do about 3,000 coronavirus (COVID-19) tests from the Pan

American Health Organization (PAHO).

Speaking at a Digital Press Conference at the Ministry of Health and Wellness in New Kingston on March 25, Chief Medical Officer, Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie, said “in the event of a spike” in COVID-19 cases, Jamaica’s testing methodology will change, and the Government will be able to double the number of tests that they are able to do.

“In either case, we have two months’ supply of testing material. We do have enough test kits in place to conduct the surveillance, as well as the testing of persons that are suspected cases,” she said, adding that additional kits have been requested from PAHO. “In addition to this, the Ministry of Health and Wellness is exploring the use of Rapid Test Kits.”

She noted that testing protocol includes testing persons who would have had contact with a confirmed case, persons who travelled from an area where there is community transmission and now presents with fever and respiratory symptoms, or persons who meet the case definition of persons under investigation.

Some 514 persons have come into the island from a country of interest since January 31. Of that number, 14 are under quarantine in a government facility and 237 are under home quarantine. The home quarantine numbers do not include the residents of Seven and Eight Miles Bull Bay or those of Corn Piece Settlement in Clarendon.