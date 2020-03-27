Jamaica gets material to conduct 3,000 COVID-19 tests

Jamaica gets material to conduct 3,000 COVID-19 testsFriday, March 27, 2020
|
The Government has
received material to do about 3,000 coronavirus (COVID-19) tests from the Pan
American Health Organization (PAHO).
Speaking at a Digital Press Conference at the Ministry of Health and Wellness in New Kingston on March 25, Chief Medical Officer, Ministry of Health and Wellness, Dr Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie, said “in the event of a spike” in COVID-19 cases, Jamaica’s testing methodology will change, and the Government will be able to double the number of tests that they are able to do.
“In either case, we have two months’ supply of testing material. We do have enough test kits in place to conduct the surveillance, as well as the testing of persons that are suspected cases,” she said, adding that additional kits have been requested from PAHO. “In addition to this, the Ministry of Health and Wellness is exploring the use of Rapid Test Kits.”
She noted that testing protocol includes testing persons who would have had contact with a confirmed case, persons who travelled from an area where there is community transmission and now presents with fever and respiratory symptoms, or persons who meet the case definition of persons under investigation.
Some 514 persons have come into the island from a country of interest since January 31. Of that number, 14 are under quarantine in a government facility and 237 are under home quarantine. The home quarantine numbers do not include the residents of Seven and Eight Miles Bull Bay or those of Corn Piece Settlement in Clarendon.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy